The Arkansas Razorbacks rank ninth in the SEC, with +10000 odds to take home the conference title in 2023. Additionally they have +12500 odds to win the CFP National Championship. Peruse the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.

Arkansas Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Arkansas 2023 Schedule

Arkansas has drawn the 53rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Razorbacks have seven games scheduled against teams that registered winning records in 2022, including two teams that totaled nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Western Carolina September 2 1 - Kent State September 9 2 - BYU September 16 3 - @ LSU September 23 4 - Texas A&M September 30 5 - @ Ole Miss October 7 6 - @ Alabama October 14 7 - Mississippi State October 21 8 - @ Florida November 4 10 - Auburn November 11 11 - Florida International November 18 12 - Missouri November 24 13 -

