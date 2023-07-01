2023 Arkansas Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title
The Arkansas Razorbacks rank ninth in the SEC, with +10000 odds to take home the conference title in 2023. Additionally they have +12500 odds to win the CFP National Championship. Peruse the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.
Arkansas Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)
- Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Arkansas 2023 Schedule
Arkansas has drawn the 53rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Razorbacks have seven games scheduled against teams that registered winning records in 2022, including two teams that totaled nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Western Carolina
|September 2
|1
|-
|Kent State
|September 9
|2
|-
|BYU
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ LSU
|September 23
|4
|-
|Texas A&M
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Ole Miss
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ Alabama
|October 14
|7
|-
|Mississippi State
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Florida
|November 4
|10
|-
|Auburn
|November 11
|11
|-
|Florida International
|November 18
|12
|-
|Missouri
|November 24
|13
|-
