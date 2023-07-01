Arkansas 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks' over/under for the 2023 season, seven wins, means they should be a solid team.
Arkansas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7
|+125
|-145
|44.4%
Razorbacks' 2022 Performance
- Arkansas sported the 15th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (471.2 yards per game), but it ranked eighth-worst on the defensive side of the ball (464.5 yards allowed per game).
- With 293.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked worst in FBS, Arkansas was forced to rely on its 64th-ranked passing offense (233.9 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.
- Last year Arkansas was 4-3 at home, but had just two road wins.
- As underdogs, the Hogs had only two victories (2-4). When favored, they went 5-2.
Arkansas' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|K.J. Jefferson
|QB
|2,648 YDS (68.0%) / 24 TD / 5 INT
640 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 49.2 RUSH YPG
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|1,443 YDS / 10 TD / 111.0 YPG / 6.5 YPC
28 REC / 271 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 20.8 REC YPG
|Matt Landers
|WR
|47 REC / 901 YDS / 8 TD / 69.3 YPG
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|59 REC / 702 YDS / 3 TD / 54.0 YPG
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|84 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Dwight McGlothern
|DB
|41 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 7 PD
|Jordan Domineck
|DL
|29 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
|Bumper Pool
|LB
|71 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Razorbacks' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Razorbacks will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.
- According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (57), Arkansas has the 35th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Arkansas will play seven games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them had less than four wins).
Arkansas 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Western Carolina
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Kent State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|BYU
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ LSU
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Texas A&M
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Ole Miss
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Alabama
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Mississippi State
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Florida
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Auburn
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Florida International
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Missouri
|November 24
|-
|-
