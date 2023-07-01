The Arkansas Razorbacks' over/under for the 2023 season, seven wins, means they should be a solid team.

Arkansas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7 +125 -145 44.4%

Razorbacks' 2022 Performance

Arkansas sported the 15th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (471.2 yards per game), but it ranked eighth-worst on the defensive side of the ball (464.5 yards allowed per game).

With 293.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked worst in FBS, Arkansas was forced to rely on its 64th-ranked passing offense (233.9 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.

Last year Arkansas was 4-3 at home, but had just two road wins.

As underdogs, the Hogs had only two victories (2-4). When favored, they went 5-2.

Arkansas' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats K.J. Jefferson QB 2,648 YDS (68.0%) / 24 TD / 5 INT

640 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 49.2 RUSH YPG Raheim Sanders RB 1,443 YDS / 10 TD / 111.0 YPG / 6.5 YPC

28 REC / 271 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 20.8 REC YPG Matt Landers WR 47 REC / 901 YDS / 8 TD / 69.3 YPG Jadon Haselwood WR 59 REC / 702 YDS / 3 TD / 54.0 YPG Drew Sanders LB 84 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK / 1 INT Dwight McGlothern DB 41 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 7 PD Jordan Domineck DL 29 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Bumper Pool LB 71 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

Razorbacks' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Razorbacks will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.

According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (57), Arkansas has the 35th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Arkansas will play seven games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them had less than four wins).

Arkansas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Western Carolina September 2 - - 2 Kent State September 9 - - 3 BYU September 16 - - 4 @ LSU September 23 - - 5 Texas A&M September 30 - - 6 @ Ole Miss October 7 - - 7 @ Alabama October 14 - - 8 Mississippi State October 21 - - 10 @ Florida November 4 - - 11 Auburn November 11 - - 12 Florida International November 18 - - 13 Missouri November 24 - -

