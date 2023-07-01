UAPB 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A highlight of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions' 2023 college football schedule is a game against Tulsa on August 31 -- see below for more information.
UAPB 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Tulsa (FBS)
|August 31 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Tennessee State
|September 9 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|HBCUGo
|Miles
|September 16 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|UAPB Sports Network
|@ Alabama A&M
|September 21 | 7:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPNU
|Southern
|September 30 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|UAPB Sports Network
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|October 14 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|YouTube
|Alcorn State
|October 21 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|HBCUGo
|Jackson State
|October 28 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN Networks
|@ Prairie View A&M
|November 4 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|HBCUGo
|Grambling
|November 10 | 9:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPNU
|@ Texas Southern
|November 18 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|HBCUGo
