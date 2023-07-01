A highlight of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions' 2023 college football schedule is a game against Tulsa on August 31 -- see below for more information.

UAPB 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Tulsa (FBS) August 31 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Tennessee State September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - HBCUGo Miles September 16 | 6:00 PM ET - UAPB Sports Network @ Alabama A&M September 21 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPNU Southern September 30 | 7:00 PM ET - UAPB Sports Network @ Mississippi Valley State October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - YouTube Alcorn State October 21 | 3:00 PM ET - HBCUGo Jackson State October 28 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Prairie View A&M November 4 | 3:00 PM ET - HBCUGo Grambling November 10 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPNU @ Texas Southern November 18 | 3:00 PM ET - HBCUGo

