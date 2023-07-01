The Arkansas State Red Wolves are +5000 to take home the Sun Belt title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them 11th in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the numbers you need to know before placing a futures bet.

Arkansas State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Arkansas State 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last year (70), Arkansas State will face the 69th-ranked schedule in college football. The Red Wolves will square off in games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them notched fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result @ Oklahoma September 2 1 - Memphis September 9 2 - Stony Brook September 16 3 - Southern Miss September 23 4 - @ UMass September 30 5 - @ Troy October 7 6 - Coastal Carolina October 21 8 - @ UL Monroe October 28 9 - Louisiana November 4 10 - @ South Alabama November 11 11 - Texas State November 18 12 - @ Marshall November 25 13 -

