2023 Arkansas State Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title
The Arkansas State Red Wolves are +5000 to take home the Sun Belt title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them 11th in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the numbers you need to know before placing a futures bet.
Arkansas State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Arkansas State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ Oklahoma
|September 2
|1
|-
|Memphis
|September 9
|2
|-
|Stony Brook
|September 16
|3
|-
|Southern Miss
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ UMass
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Troy
|October 7
|6
|-
|Coastal Carolina
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ UL Monroe
|October 28
|9
|-
|Louisiana
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ South Alabama
|November 11
|11
|-
|Texas State
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Marshall
|November 25
|13
|-
