A strong season is unlikely for the Arkansas State Red Wolves in 2023, given their win total over/under of 4.5.

Arkansas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
4.5 -125 +100 55.6%

Red Wolves' 2022 Performance

  • Arkansas State was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 14th-worst with 314.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 91st in FBS (405.1 yards allowed per game).
  • Arkansas State ranked 71st in pass offense (226.6 passing yards per game) and 91st in pass defense (242.7 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
  • Last year ASU was 3-3 at home, but was winless on the road.
  • The Red Wolves were undefeated as favorites (3-0), but they lost every game as underdogs (0-9).

Arkansas State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
James Blackman QB 2,471 YDS (64.3%) / 14 TD / 3 INT
-120 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / -10.0 RUSH YPG
Johnnie Lang Jr. RB 419 YDS / 3 TD / 34.9 YPG / 3.5 YPC
24 REC / 238 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 19.8 REC YPG
Seydou Traore TE 50 REC / 655 YDS / 4 TD / 54.6 YPG
Jeff Foreman WR 30 REC / 491 YDS / 4 TD / 40.9 YPG
Jaden Harris LB 62 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Melique Straker LB 60 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Kivon Bennett LB 39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Jordan Carmouche LB 62 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Red Wolves' Strength of Schedule

  • The Red Wolves are facing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
  • Arkansas State is playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year).
  • Arkansas State's schedule includes eight games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).

Arkansas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Oklahoma September 2 - -
2 Memphis September 9 - -
3 Stony Brook September 16 - -
4 Southern Miss September 23 - -
5 @ UMass September 30 - -
6 @ Troy October 7 - -
8 Coastal Carolina October 21 - -
9 @ UL Monroe October 28 - -
10 Louisiana November 4 - -
11 @ South Alabama November 11 - -
12 Texas State November 18 - -
13 @ Marshall November 25 - -

