Arkansas State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A strong season is unlikely for the Arkansas State Red Wolves in 2023, given their win total over/under of 4.5.
Arkansas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4.5
|-125
|+100
|55.6%
Red Wolves' 2022 Performance
- Arkansas State was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 14th-worst with 314.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 91st in FBS (405.1 yards allowed per game).
- Arkansas State ranked 71st in pass offense (226.6 passing yards per game) and 91st in pass defense (242.7 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
- Last year ASU was 3-3 at home, but was winless on the road.
- The Red Wolves were undefeated as favorites (3-0), but they lost every game as underdogs (0-9).
Arkansas State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|James Blackman
|QB
|2,471 YDS (64.3%) / 14 TD / 3 INT
-120 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / -10.0 RUSH YPG
|Johnnie Lang Jr.
|RB
|419 YDS / 3 TD / 34.9 YPG / 3.5 YPC
24 REC / 238 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 19.8 REC YPG
|Seydou Traore
|TE
|50 REC / 655 YDS / 4 TD / 54.6 YPG
|Jeff Foreman
|WR
|30 REC / 491 YDS / 4 TD / 40.9 YPG
|Jaden Harris
|LB
|62 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Melique Straker
|LB
|60 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Kivon Bennett
|LB
|39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Jordan Carmouche
|LB
|62 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Red Wolves' Strength of Schedule
- The Red Wolves are facing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- Arkansas State is playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year).
- Arkansas State's schedule includes eight games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).
Arkansas State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Oklahoma
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Memphis
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Stony Brook
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Southern Miss
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ UMass
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Troy
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|Coastal Carolina
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ UL Monroe
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Louisiana
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ South Alabama
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Texas State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Marshall
|November 25
|-
|-
