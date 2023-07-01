A strong season is unlikely for the Arkansas State Red Wolves in 2023, given their win total over/under of 4.5.

Looking to place a futures bet on Arkansas State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Arkansas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 -125 +100 55.6%

Bet on Arkansas State's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Red Wolves' 2022 Performance

Arkansas State was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 14th-worst with 314.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 91st in FBS (405.1 yards allowed per game).

Arkansas State ranked 71st in pass offense (226.6 passing yards per game) and 91st in pass defense (242.7 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year ASU was 3-3 at home, but was winless on the road.

The Red Wolves were undefeated as favorites (3-0), but they lost every game as underdogs (0-9).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats James Blackman QB 2,471 YDS (64.3%) / 14 TD / 3 INT

-120 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / -10.0 RUSH YPG Johnnie Lang Jr. RB 419 YDS / 3 TD / 34.9 YPG / 3.5 YPC

24 REC / 238 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 19.8 REC YPG Seydou Traore TE 50 REC / 655 YDS / 4 TD / 54.6 YPG Jeff Foreman WR 30 REC / 491 YDS / 4 TD / 40.9 YPG Jaden Harris LB 62 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Melique Straker LB 60 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Kivon Bennett LB 39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Jordan Carmouche LB 62 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Red Wolves' Strength of Schedule

The Red Wolves are facing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Arkansas State is playing the 35th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year).

Arkansas State's schedule includes eight games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).

Arkansas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Oklahoma September 2 - - 2 Memphis September 9 - - 3 Stony Brook September 16 - - 4 Southern Miss September 23 - - 5 @ UMass September 30 - - 6 @ Troy October 7 - - 8 Coastal Carolina October 21 - - 9 @ UL Monroe October 28 - - 10 Louisiana November 4 - - 11 @ South Alabama November 11 - - 12 Texas State November 18 - - 13 @ Marshall November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.