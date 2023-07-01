Bryan Cook is ready to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Kansas City Chiefs collide with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Bryan Cook Injury Status

Cook is currently not on the injury report.

Is Cook your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Bryan Cook 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Cook and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bryan Cook 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.