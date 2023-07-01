Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Saturday, at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.

St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

St. Louis is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (365 total).

The Cardinals are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.467).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.95 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Flaherty is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Flaherty is trying to secure his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.