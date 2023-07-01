Chris Moore's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Chris Moore Injury Status

Moore is currently not on the injured list.

Chris Moore 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 74 TAR, 48 REC, 548 YDS, 2 TD

Chris Moore Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 67.10 196 67 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.19 311 122 2023 ADP - 657 219

Other Titans Players

Chris Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 3 3 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 4 2 14 0 Week 3 @Bears 3 3 63 0 Week 4 Chargers 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 4 2 20 1 Week 9 Eagles 5 4 43 1 Week 10 @Giants 6 3 70 0 Week 11 Commanders 7 5 20 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 3 2 7 0 Week 13 Browns 3 3 46 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 11 10 124 0 Week 15 Chiefs 8 4 42 0 Week 16 @Titans 4 2 25 0 Week 17 Jaguars 5 3 21 0 Week 18 @Colts 6 2 22 0

