With +8000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, DeAndre Hopkins is a long shot for the award (37th-best odds in NFL).

DeAndre Hopkins 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +8000 37th Bet $100 to win $8,000

DeAndre Hopkins Insights

Last season Hopkins was targeted 96 times and hauled in 64 passes for 717 yards (79.7 per game), the highest total on the current Titans roster, with three TDs.

The Titans threw the football on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.6% of the time. Their offense was 28th in the NFL in points scored.

It was a tough campaign for Tennessee in terms of passing last season, as it ranked third-worst in passing offense (171.4 passing yards per game) and worst in passing defense (274.8 passing yards per game allowed).

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

