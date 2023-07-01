Denmark is +1000 to top Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +5000 to win the tournament).

Denmark: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +5000 13 2 Odds to Win Group D +1000 16 2

Denmark: Last World Cup Performance

Denmark wasn't among the 24 teams at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Denmark: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff China July 22 8:00 AM ET - - England July 28 4:30 AM ET - - Haiti August 1 7:00 AM ET - -

Denmark Roster

Name Age Number Club Emma Faerge 22 - - Pernille Harder 30 10 Bayern Munich (Germany) Luna Gewitz 29 18 - Rikke Sevecke 27 4 - Caroline Pleidrup 22 - - Kathrine Larsen 30 22 Broendby IF (Denmark) Maja Bay Ostergaard 25 - FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark) Freja Rosenkrans Thisgaard 20 1 - Lene Christensen 23 1 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Karen Holmgaard 24 6 Everton FC (England) Sofie Svava 22 23 Real Madrid (Spain) Kathrine Kuhl 20 15 Arsenal WFC (England) Sofie Junge Pedersen 31 13 Juventus Turin (Italy) Nicoline Sorensen 25 14 Everton FC (England) Frederikke Thogersen 27 15 Inter Milano (Italy) Amalie Vangsgaard 26 - Paris Saint-Germain (France) Emma Snerle 22 8 West Ham United FC Women (England) Josefine Hasbo 21 - Harvard University (United States) Karoline Olesen 18 - - Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Katrine Veje 32 11 Everton FC (England) Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen 27 2 - Signe Bruun 25 20 - Rikke Madsen 25 17 North Carolina Courage (United States) Mille Gejl Jensen 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States)

