The 2023 season kicks off for Jeffery Simmons when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jeffery Simmons Injury Status

Simmons is currently listed as active.

Jeffery Simmons 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 54 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 7.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Other Titans Players

Jeffery Simmons 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 2.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1.5 0.0 5 0 1 Week 7 Colts 1.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 11 @Packers 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 0 0 2 Week 15 @Chargers 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 16 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

