Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou is currently +20000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Jordan Kyrou's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Jordan Kyrou 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 17:57 556:41 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.5 15 Points 0.7 21 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.5 16 Giveaways 0.6 18 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Jordan Kyrou's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

