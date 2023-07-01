Julius Chestnut's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Julius Chestnut Injury Status

Chestnut is currently not on the injured list.

Julius Chestnut 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 9 CAR, 12 YDS (1.3 YPC), 0 TD 3 TAR, 3 REC, 41 YDS, 0 TD

Julius Chestnut Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.30 468 109 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 18.57 404 108 2023 ADP - 475 118

Other Titans Players

Julius Chestnut 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 13 @Eagles 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0 0 0 2 8 0 Week 17 Cowboys 4 -1 0 1 33 0

