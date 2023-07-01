Kyle Philips is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kyle Philips Injury Status

Philips is currently not on the injured list.

Kyle Philips 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 13 TAR, 8 REC, 78 YDS, 0 TD

Kyle Philips Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 3.80 487 176 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 30.65 330 128 2023 ADP - 477 163

Other Titans Players

Kyle Philips 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 1 7 0

