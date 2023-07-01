Saturday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (38-42) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound, while George Kirby (6-7) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.

This season, the Rays have won 51 out of the 71 games, or 71.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 479 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (33.3%) in those games.

This year, Seattle has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (357 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 Royals W 3-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Daniel Lynch June 27 @ Diamondbacks L 8-4 Taj Bradley vs Zac Gallen June 28 @ Diamondbacks W 3-2 Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies June 29 @ Diamondbacks W 6-1 Zack Littell vs Brandon Pfaadt June 30 @ Mariners W 15-4 Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller July 1 @ Mariners - Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby July 2 @ Mariners - Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo July 4 Phillies - Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola July 5 Phillies - Yonny Chirinos vs Taijuan Walker July 6 Phillies - Shane McClanahan vs Cristopher Sanchez July 7 Braves - Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton

Mariners Schedule