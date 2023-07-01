Tommy Edman and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 51.3% of his games this year (39 of 76), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in seven games this season (9.2%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 19.7% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (36.8%), including nine multi-run games (11.8%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .241 AVG .223 .287 OBP .317 .383 SLG .405 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 25/7 K/BB 21/16 7 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings