Travis Kelce's 2023 campaign begins on September 7 with a Week 1 game that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Detroit Lions. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Travis Kelce Injury Status

Kelce is currently not on the injured list.

Travis Kelce 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 152 TAR, 110 REC, 1,338 YDS, 12 TD

Travis Kelce Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 206.30 30 1 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 168.18 56 1 2023 ADP - 5 1

Travis Kelce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 9 8 121 1 Week 2 Chargers 7 5 51 0 Week 3 @Colts 8 4 58 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 10 9 92 1 Week 5 Raiders 8 7 25 4 Week 6 Bills 10 8 108 0 Week 7 @49ers 8 6 98 0 Week 9 Titans 17 10 106 0 Week 10 Jaguars 7 6 81 1 Week 11 @Chargers 10 6 115 3 Week 12 Rams 8 4 57 1 Week 13 @Bengals 6 4 56 0 Week 14 @Broncos 9 4 71 0 Week 15 @Texans 10 10 105 0 Week 16 Seahawks 8 6 113 0 Week 17 Broncos 10 7 43 0 Week 18 @Raiders 7 6 38 0 Divisional Jaguars 17 14 98 2 Championship Game Bengals 8 7 78 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 6 6 81 1

