With +20000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Treylon Burks is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Treylon Burks? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Treylon Burks 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Treylon Burks Insights

A year ago Burks caught 33 passes en route to 444 yards and one TD.

The Titans called a pass on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.6% of the time. Their offense was 28th in the league in points scored.

With 171.4 offensive passing yards per game (third-worst) and 274.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense (worst) last season, Tennessee was outplayed on both sides of the ball in the passing game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.