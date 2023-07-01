Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Spears' stats in the column below.

In his last three games, Spears has rushed for 80 yards on 16 carries (26.7 ypg), with one touchdown. He has tacked on 11 catches for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Tyjae Spears Injury Status

Spears is currently not on the injured list.

Is Spears your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Tyjae Spears NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Tyjae Spears 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 27 CAR, 156 YDS (5.8 YPC), 1 TD 19 TAR, 14 REC, 63 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Spears and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Insights

Spears has compiled 27.9 fantasy points in 2023 (5.6 per game), which ranks him 33rd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 126 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Spears has amassed 19.6 fantasy points (6.5 per game) as he's scampered for 80 yards and scored one touchdown on 16 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 56 yards on 11 catches (13 targets).

The high point of Spears' season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, as he put up 12.9 fantasy points by scampering for 34 yards and one TD on seven attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed four passes on five targets for 35 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyjae Spears delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (0.9 points) in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing for six yards on four carries with four catches for three yards.

Other Titans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyjae Spears 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.