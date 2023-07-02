Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Arenado is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 55 of 78 games this year (70.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.5%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (39.7%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.9%).

He has scored in 30 of 78 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .316 AVG .233 .367 OBP .280 .520 SLG .453 16 XBH 14 7 HR 9 26 RBI 28 29/13 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

