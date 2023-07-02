Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 90 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .498.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (53 of 80), with more than one hit 29 times (36.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 28 games this year (35.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.297
|AVG
|.282
|.413
|OBP
|.344
|.520
|SLG
|.479
|17
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|22
|45/28
|K/BB
|33/16
|5
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.78), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
