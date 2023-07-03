How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 113 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Fueled by 253 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 383 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.465 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Mikolas has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristian Javier
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|J.P. France
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-4
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Luis Severino
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Ian Hamilton
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Eury Pérez
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Michael Kopech
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|-
