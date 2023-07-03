Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Yankees.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .278.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .467 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has had an RBI in 31 games this season (39.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.321
|AVG
|.233
|.371
|OBP
|.280
|.526
|SLG
|.453
|17
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|28
|29/13
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (4-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.53 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
