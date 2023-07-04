Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (hitting .395 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .280 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- Donovan has had a hit in 45 of 74 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (27.0%).
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (23.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this season (28 of 74), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.289
|AVG
|.269
|.374
|OBP
|.370
|.437
|SLG
|.387
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 25th, 1.155 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
