Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (49-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on July 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (6-5) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-3) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (387 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule