Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 92 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .288/.375/.491 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 86 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .277/.324/.490 so far this year.

Arenado enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Luzardo will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 29 6.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Nationals Jun. 18 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Mariners Jun. 12 4.0 6 6 5 3 1 vs. Royals Jun. 6 7.0 2 1 1 8 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 119 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .388/.438/.479 on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 72 hits with 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .242/.338/.513 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

