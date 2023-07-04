Dylan Carlson -- batting .242 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .247.

Carlson has had a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits seven times (14.3%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 24.5% of his games this season, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (34.7%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .247 AVG .246 .330 OBP .315 .393 SLG .385 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 18/9 K/BB 17/3 2 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings