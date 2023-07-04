After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.
  • He ranks 39th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Arenado is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Arenado has recorded a hit in 57 of 80 games this season (71.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has driven in a run in 32 games this year (40.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 39
.321 AVG .234
.371 OBP .278
.526 SLG .455
17 XBH 15
7 HR 9
26 RBI 29
29/13 K/BB 34/10
1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
