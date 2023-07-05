On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Marlins.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .282.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

Donovan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 75), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (37.3%), including eight multi-run games (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .289 AVG .275 .374 OBP .374 .437 SLG .392 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings