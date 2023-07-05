Wednesday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (50-37) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) at 6:40 PM ET (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Matthew Liberatore (1-3) versus the Marlins and Bryan Hoeing (1-2).

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 18 out of the 44 games, or 40.9%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 18-26 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

St. Louis has scored 389 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).

