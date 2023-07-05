The St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) visit the Miami Marlins (50-37) on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-3) to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (1-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (1-3, 5.68 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (1-2, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 5.68, a 1.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.674.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Liberatore has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing (1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings during 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.

So far this year, Hoeing does not have a quality start.

Hoeing has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this outing.

In 13 of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.