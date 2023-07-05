The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .230 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 44 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has driven home a run in 26 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .282 AVG .182 .368 OBP .265 .556 SLG .364 14 XBH 12 10 HR 6 32 RBI 17 46/17 K/BB 42/15 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings