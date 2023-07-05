Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .230 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 44 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has driven home a run in 26 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.282
|AVG
|.182
|.368
|OBP
|.265
|.556
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|17
|46/17
|K/BB
|42/15
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hoeing (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
