Thursday's game between the Miami Marlins (51-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Marlins taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-2) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (5-5) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 39.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, St. Louis has won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (398 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule