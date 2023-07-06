Jack Flaherty takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Marlins (-135). An 8-run total has been listed for the game.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in St. Louis' past three contests has been 8.5, a run in which the Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 13, or 39.4%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 6-11, a 35.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 84 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-25 18-26 17-16 18-34 26-37 9-13

