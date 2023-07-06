The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt hit the field at LoanDepot park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 116 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 266 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 398 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.487 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (5-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

He has five quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - -

