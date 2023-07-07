How to Watch the Cardinals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are seventh in MLB action with 117 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .426.
- The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (401 total).
- The Cardinals are eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.484).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Montgomery is aiming for his sixth straight quality start.
- Montgomery will look to build on an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|L 15-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-9
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Eury Pérez
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dylan Cease
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|7/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Lucas Giolito
|7/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
