Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .230 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 60), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has an RBI in 16 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 35 .200 AVG .250 .281 OBP .321 .388 SLG .476 6 XBH 14 5 HR 7 11 RBI 16 29/8 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 3

