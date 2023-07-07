On Friday, Willson Contreras (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .235 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Contreras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .529 with one homer during his last outings.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this year (41 of 77), with at least two hits 19 times (24.7%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 77), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this season (23 of 77), with two or more RBI six times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (27 of 77), with two or more runs seven times (9.1%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .254 AVG .217 .338 OBP .315 .425 SLG .385 15 XBH 14 4 HR 5 18 RBI 16 34/14 K/BB 38/16 4 SB 1

