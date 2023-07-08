Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Cardinals vs White Sox
|Cardinals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs White Sox Odds
|Cardinals vs White Sox Prediction
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .225 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 34 of 61 games this season (55.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|36
|.200
|AVG
|.242
|.281
|OBP
|.312
|.388
|SLG
|.461
|6
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|16
|29/8
|K/BB
|43/10
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (0-1) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.