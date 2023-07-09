Lucas Giolito will toe the rubber for the Chicago White Sox (38-53) on Sunday, July 9 against the St. Louis Cardinals (37-52), who will answer with Steven Matz. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 5.02 ERA)

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.

The White Sox have gone 14-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 14 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2000 - 4th

