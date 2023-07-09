Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
As of December 31, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+650) lead the league.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs had a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 away last year.
- Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).
- Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.
- Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 291 yards (17.1 per game).
- On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).
- Nick Bolton compiled two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+800
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
