Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .260 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last games.
- In 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Nootbaar has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 46.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.234
|AVG
|.281
|.351
|OBP
|.370
|.319
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|20/18
|K/BB
|36/17
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 30th in WHIP (1.168), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
