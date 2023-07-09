Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (batting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .232 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 47 of 80 games this year (58.8%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has an RBI in 28 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.282
|AVG
|.190
|.368
|OBP
|.274
|.556
|SLG
|.388
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|20
|46/17
|K/BB
|50/17
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.168 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
