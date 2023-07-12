Arike Ogunbowale and the Minnesota Lynx will duke it out when the Dallas Wings (10-9) play the Lynx (9-10) at Target Center on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Dallas picked up a 77-76 victory over Indiana. The Wings were led by Ogunbowale, who finished with 28 points, five assists and two steals, while Natasha Howard added 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Led by Napheesa Collier (18 PTS, 77.8 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Diamond Miller (15 PTS, 36.8 FG%), Minnesota ended its last matchup losing 113-89 against Las Vegas.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-120 to win)

Wings (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+100 to win)

Lynx (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-1.5)

Wings (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter and BSSW

Wings Season Stats

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 83.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank seventh with 82.7 points allowed per contest.

Dallas has been thriving when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (39.1) and third-best in boards allowed per contest (33.1).

The Wings are averaging just 18.4 dimes per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 13.5 turnovers per game, Dallas ranks sixth in the WNBA. It forces 14.3 turnovers per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Wings rank ninth in the WNBA by sinking 6.5 treys per contest, but they own a 28.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks worst in the league.

This season, Dallas is giving up 7.2 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 32.9% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Wings Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Wings' offense has been better at home, where they score 85.7 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 81.7 per game. Defensively, they have been tougher in home games, where they surrender 81.6 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to score 83.8 per game.

Dallas rebounds better at home than on the road (41.2 RPG at home, 37.1 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (30.7 at home, 35.3 on the road).

The Wings average 19.1 assists per home game, 1.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (17.7). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Dallas turn the ball over more at home (14.8 per game) than on the road (12.3). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (14.4).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 6.4 made three-pointers at home and 6.5 away, while making 28.3% from distance at home compared to 28.1% away.

This year, Dallas averages 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 6.7 on the road (while allowing 32.9% shooting from distance in home games compared to 33% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have gone 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, the Wings have an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Dallas has nine wins in 18 games against the spread this year.

Dallas is 5-7 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wings a 54.5% chance to win.

