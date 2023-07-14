Cardinals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) and the Washington Nationals (36-54) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on July 14.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.45 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Nationals Player Props
|Cardinals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 19, or 42.2%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 415 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|L 10-9
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 6
|@ Marlins
|W 3-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Eury Pérez
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|L 8-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dylan Cease
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Touki Toussaint
|July 9
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Lucas Giolito
|July 14
|Nationals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|July 15
|Nationals
|-
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.