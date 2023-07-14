When the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) and Washington Nationals (36-54) match up at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 14, Miles Mikolas will get the call for the Cardinals, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+150). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.45 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 3-6 (33.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 18 of 36 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+105) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.