Lars Nootbaar is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-5 with a double.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .259 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.

Nootbaar is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (37 of 59), with at least two hits 14 times (23.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in 20 games this season (33.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%).

In 47.5% of his games this season (28 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .234 AVG .278 .351 OBP .364 .319 SLG .429 4 XBH 13 2 HR 3 10 RBI 15 20/18 K/BB 37/17 2 SB 3

