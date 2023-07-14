Friday, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .231.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 36 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.9%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 38 .200 AVG .250 .281 OBP .315 .388 SLG .463 6 XBH 15 5 HR 7 11 RBI 18 29/8 K/BB 45/10 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings