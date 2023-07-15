MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, July 15
Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Zac Gallen starting for the Diamondbacks, and Kevin Gausman taking the hill for Blue Jays.
Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for July 15.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (6-7) to the hill as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (10-3) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|SD: Snell
|PHI: Walker
|18 (98 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (96.1 IP)
|2.94
|ERA
|4.02
|12.1
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Padres at Phillies
- SD Odds to Win: -135
- PHI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-3) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will counter with Alec Marsh (0-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|TB: Glasnow
|KC: Marsh
|8 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|7.00
|13.8
|K/9
|10.0
Live Stream Rays at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (5-5) when the teams face off Saturday.
|WSH: Williams
|STL: Mikolas
|18 (91 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112.2 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|4.23
|6.7
|K/9
|6.2
Live Stream Nationals at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (5-1) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will look to Marcus Stroman (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|BOS: Paxton
|CHC: Stroman
|10 (56 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112.2 IP)
|2.73
|ERA
|2.96
|10.3
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- BOS Odds to Win: -105
Live Stream Red Sox at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-3) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (7-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|ARI: Gallen
|TOR: Gausman
|19 (118.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (115.2 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|3.03
|9.5
|K/9
|11.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -160
- ARI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-1) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-6) when the teams meet Saturday.
|CLE: Williams
|TEX: Heaney
|4 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (86 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|4.71
|6.9
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (0-0) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Ranger Suarez (2-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|SD: Weathers
|PHI: Suarez
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (62 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.77
|-
|K/9
|8.6
Live Stream Padres at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBC 10 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (3-10) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|SF: Cobb
|PIT: Oviedo
|16 (89.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (100.1 IP)
|2.91
|ERA
|4.75
|8.6
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Giants at Pirates
- SF Odds to Win: -160
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-2) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (9-6) when the clubs play Saturday.
|MIA: Garrett
|BAL: Gibson
|18 (92.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (109.2 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|4.60
|9.8
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- MIA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-5) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Hogan Harris (2-3) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|MIN: Lopez
|OAK: Harris
|18 (111 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (43 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|6.07
|11.2
|K/9
|7.3
Live Stream Twins at Athletics
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Cooper Criswell (1-1) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (2-3) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|TB: Criswell
|KC: Ragans
|6 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (24.1 IP)
|5.14
|ERA
|5.92
|9.4
|K/9
|8.9
Live Stream Rays at Royals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (4-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|MIL: Peralta
|CIN: Abbott
|17 (92 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (41.2 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|2.38
|10.5
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (5-8) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (11-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|CHW: Lynn
|ATL: Strider
|18 (103 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (104.2 IP)
|6.03
|ERA
|3.53
|11.1
|K/9
|14.3
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -300
- CHW Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Braves
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (2-5) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (0-7) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|WSH: Irvin
|STL: Matz
|12 (58.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (71.2 IP)
|4.76
|ERA
|4.65
|6.3
|K/9
|8.7
Live Stream Nationals at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (5-3) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (7-5) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|NYM: Senga
|13 (67.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (89.2 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|3.31
|7.2
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mets
- LAD Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (4-6) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-6) when the clubs play Saturday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|COL: Seabold
|19 (88 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (70.1 IP)
|4.40
|ERA
|6.65
|8.9
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rockies
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (2-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|HOU: Valdez
|LAA: Detmers
|17 (111 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (85.2 IP)
|2.51
|ERA
|4.31
|9.4
|K/9
|11.2
Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (3-6) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (8-7) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|SEA: Kirby
|15 (87 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (107.2 IP)
|4.03
|ERA
|3.09
|6.8
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -210
- DET Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
