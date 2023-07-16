On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .237 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 31 of 55 games this season (56.4%) Carlson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.7%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .239 AVG .234 .327 OBP .355 .380 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/9 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings